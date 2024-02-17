Some speak on the $260 million price tag on Perry Apartments redevelopment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Buffaloninans give their perspective on the $260 million redevelopment Perry Apartments in Buffalo.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person spoke with long-time Buffalonian Franklin Parmer who feels this project is long overdue, but is glad action will soon happen.

“We need more housing especially for the lower income. Like the rent is high,” he says. “No one can afford a two thousand dollar a month rent.”

The executive director of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority Gillian Brown says his mission was to always save the buildings from continuing to be an eyesore that can be seen right off the 1-90.

“We’ve been working on this really mid to late 2018, and demolishing these vacant buildings at Perry have been a priority of mine for many many years,” Brown says.

Brown says the demolition alone is going to be $7 million.

“We would like and expect the demolition to be complete by the end of 2024, and we are going to be doing construction concurrently with the demolition,” he says.

The owner of Carl-Jeff Barbershop Jerry Daniels is also a long-time Buffalonian.

“I’m actually in favor of progress. The progres I was hoping for was the Bills stadium,” he expresses. “But that fell through. I’m in favor of progress, and affordable housing is desperately needed.”

Daniels hopes this project will bring more business and foot traffic for lower-income communities.

“I mean even the downtown area which is nearby there, there’s nothing going on, so it’ll be a great opportunity to develop some businesses, some shopping areas, and a supermarket,” he says.

The executive director of BMHA says this project is going to be a catalyst for the community.

“What we’re here for is to take care of the people that need affordable subsidized housing, and I think this is an opportunity to really fulfill that promise,” he says. “And come through for people that many of whom lived in Perry for a very long time.”

Others are hoping that promise is going to be fulfilled.

“Hopefully they do it right and not just give us something just to kind of smooth things over,” Daniels says.

