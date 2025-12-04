BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A family-owned Buffalo clothing store that has been serving the community for 65 years has been thrust into the national spotlight after being named among the best clothing stores in America.

O'Connell's on Main Street in Buffalo's University District was recently recognized by The New York Times as one of the 50 best clothing stores in the country, an honor that comes just in time for the busy holiday shopping season.

"Hugely surprised...I mean, we are a small business in Buffalo," said John Huber, president of O'Connell's. "I know that we have a presence in the clothing community, but I mean...really and truly, who would have expected?"

WATCH: Buffalo clothing store listed among The New York Times' '50 Best Clothing Stores in America'

Buffalo clothing store listed among The New York Times' '50 Best Clothing Stores in America'

The store has been providing high-quality clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women since the 1950s, focusing on classic and timeless pieces that stand the test of time.

"Our bedrock is tailored clothing, suits, sports coats, trousers," Huber said. "We're known for things that stand the test of time and are as correct 10 years ago as they will be 10 years from now."

O'Connell's has deep roots in Buffalo sports history. The store was founded in 1959 by three Buffalo Bills players: Tommy O'Connell, Richie Lucas, and Don Chelf, who started the men's clothing store at its current location. They hired Bernie Huber as one of the first employees.

"Had the business for a while, and perhaps got tired of it and sold it to my father...and the rest is history," Huber said.

WKBW

Today, John, his brother Ethan, and their father Bernie still own O'Connell's. That rich history recently caught the attention of The New York Times, which highlighted stores that are "distinctive and inspirational" for its national list.

Since the Times article was published, Huber says O'Connell's has seen a significant uptick in orders both in-store and online. He credits the store's carefully curated collection for setting it apart from competitors.

"It's sort of special because every single piece of article of clothing, whether it's knitwear, tailored clothing, leather shoes, you name it, it's all the very best you can find," Huber said.

The national recognition serves as a testament to the store's loyal customer base and commitment to quality that has spanned multiple generations.

Looking ahead, Huber says the family plans to continue the same approach that has made O'Connell's successful for more than six decades.

"We're just gonna carry forward doing the same thing up until now, you know luckily there are young people, our family included, that have embraced this, and you know, hopefully we'll carry it on for at least another generation if not more," Huber said.

For those interested in high-quality classic clothing, Huber welcomes customers to stop into the store, where he'd be happy to give them a tour.