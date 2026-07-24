BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo AKG Art Museum has appointed co-directors for the first time in its 164-year history.

Chief Curator Cathleen Chaffee was named artistic director, and Deputy Director Jillian Jones was named executive director.

Starting November 1, Chaffee will oversee art and education initiatives, and Jones will focus on strategy, operations and financial management.

"Just an honor beyond belief," Chaffee said on Friday.

"We understand the responsibility that comes with these roles," Jones added.

Chaffee and Jone will succeed outgoing Director Janne Siren, who steps down on October 31. The museum's board created the new leadership and chose to promote from within.

"The Board saw an opportunity to embrace a leadership model as ambitious as the museum itself, and as forward-looking as the moment demands," Board Chair Alice Jacobs said in a statement. "Jillian Jones and Cathleen Chaffee have had a transformative impact on this institution. The talent we needed was already here."

WATCH: Buffalo AKG Art Museum names co-directors for the first time in its 164-year history

Buffalo AKG Art Museum names co-directors for the first time in its 164-year history

Jones said the overlap between their roles is by design.

"There is inherently an overlap there; that overlap is intentional," Jones said. "There's sort of a productive tension where each of us might look at the question of the day, or the question at hand, through different lenses, and that is ultimately going to give us a better answer in the end."

Jones said the new leadership is focused on continuity.

"Our leadership is about stability and building on the momentum that has been established over the past few years," she said.

Chaffee said the goal is to build on what has already been accomplished.

"We really want to build on, continue building on, the work that we've already done, but actually taking that to another level of strength, stability and bravery," Chaffee said.

The co-directors' priorities include a community listening tour, activating a new strategic plan, building financial resilience and maintaining the institution infused with excellence and fun.