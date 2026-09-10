Buena Vista Social Club national tour opens in Buffalo at Shea's

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Tony Award-winning musical Buena Vista Social Club is launching its national tour in Buffalo this weekend, opening at Shea's Performing Arts Center in downtown Buffalo.

The production is based on the famous 1996 album and documentary about Afro-Cuban musicians in Havana, Cuba. Performers gave a sneak preview in the lobby of Shea's ahead of the opening.

WKBW Inside Shea's lobby.

Producer Orin Wolf appeared at a news conference at Shea's, saying the album's global reach speaks to its enduring power.

"Why has this album sold millions of copies all over Europe, in London, in Japan, in China, all over the world?" Wolf asked. "This album found its way into people's lives."

WKBW Director Saheem Ali appearing at Shea's.

Director Saheem Ali, also appearing, said the venue itself left a lasting impression.

"I've never been in a theater this beautiful. It's just stunning to be here – completely transformed my impression of Buffalo," Ali said. "I loved being here. I loved being at this theater and in this town."

WKBW Producer Orin Wolf at news conference.

The musical tells its story in English, but all of the songs are performed in Spanish — a first in Broadway history.

"What we are doing with this story has never been done on Broadway. We are the first show in the history of Broadway to have a score completely sung in a foreign language," Wolf said.

The show opens at the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, a timing noted Dinorah Baines, director at the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY. She called it meaningful.

"What a great way to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with this musical here in Buffalo on this stage in this historic theater," Baines declared.

WKBW Dinorah Baines, director at the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY.

The production is expected to generate more than $6 million in economic impact for the Buffalo community.

I asked Shea's President Brian Higgins about the importance of this economic boost for the Queen City, and he noted that overall, the total Shea's season generates $60 million.

"Our job is the interior congestion mitigation on the exterior — it's pedestrian density, so our job is to bring people into downtown buffalo in the theater district and get them here earlier, keep them here longer," responed Higgins.

It will also include special events tied to the local Hispanic community.

Victoria Perez-Maggiolo, Chief Arts Education and Engagement Officer at Shea's, said the cast plans to connect with the community beyond the stage.

"They're gonna make a visit to the Hispanic Heritage Kickoff on Tuesday at the library. They're gonna make a visit to Buffalo Academy of Visual Performing Arts with some students there," Perez-Maggiolo noted.

WKBW Victoria Perez-Maggiolo, Chief Arts Education and Engagement Officer at Shea's.

Some Buffalo Public School students and community members will also receive free tickets to a dress rehearsal.

Perez-Maggiolo said the show reflects a deeper story about Latino identity.

“Specifically with this show, because it is so vibrant with the music and so joyous with the music, but it also has such a beautiful story – at the heart the story – that's being told of the sisters of the Cuban revolution of who we are, more than just music, right?

WKBW Performers from show in Shea's lobby.

Baines is also hopeful the musical will send a message to audiences about their rich culture.

“I hope that what they get from it is the same healing that we get when we're waking up on Saturday mornings, turning on the music and getting motivated and hearing our stories in music and being educated of the richness of our culture,” Baines said.

Buena Vista Social Club runs through September 19 at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

WATCH: Buena Vista Social Club national tour opens in Buffalo at Shea's

Buena Vista Social Club national tour opens in Buffalo at Shea's

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.