Broderick Park renamed 'Freedom Park' following Buffalo Common Council approval

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Broderick Park in Buffalo has been renamed "Freedom Park" effective immediately, following approval by the Buffalo Common Council.

7 News first brought you this story in September when we spoke with George Johnson, the President of the Friends of Broderick Park, as those involved were gaining support for the name change.

The park, officially located at 3 Bird Island Pier and 92 West Ferry Street, is informally known as the "Foot of Ferry" and is a National Park Service-designated Network to Freedom site.

The common council said for over 120 years, it served as a vital stop on the Underground Railroad, with the Black Rock Ferry facilitating Freedom Seekers' journey from the United States to Canada.

"This renaming signifies a significant step towards honoring the Park’s legacy as a beacon of freedom. We acknowledge the importance of preserving history and are committed to recognizing the sacrifices made by those who sought freedom through this route." - Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader David A. Rivera, Niagara District

According to the common council, there will be a meaningful remembrance for Michael Broderick, the former namesake of the park, and the Broderick family will be actively involved.