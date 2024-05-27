'Bring it to a community of color': Safe swimming advocates want to see NYS investment used for a new pool

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Memorial Day is often the unofficial start of the summer and many will start looking to the pool to stay cool, but there really aren't many pools in WNY.

"Municipal pools area dwindling group," said Mike Switaslki, Executive Director of the City Swim Project.

Which has a several impacts, one being more frequent drownings.

"Without pools, kid's won't learn how to swim," said Switalski. "Swimming is the only sport that if you know how to do it, it can save your life."

For him, it's more than a sport, it's about rising above cultural and economic barriers that his 500 swimmers face.

"Diverse communities in the sport of swimming are..I wouldn't say neglected, but they don't have the access they should receive," said Switalski.

His goal is to expand that access and so is Governor Kathy Hochul's, through her NY Swims initiative. But he says the plan leaves organizations like his out since it's for municipalities.

But he plans to work with the city of Buffalo to upgrade our aging aquatic infrastructure. But what he really wants to see is a new pool.

"Bring it into a community of color to build a brand new facility that can take us forward for decades in that community and also provide water safety needs and education," said Switalski.

WKBW Digital Staff Switalski says more pools brings a more positive blue economy



He wants this money specifically for pools, not splash pads. He says more pools means more kids learn to swim, leading to more lifeguards who become community members with life-saving skills.

"It's exciting to see that the governor's investment," said Switalski. "It's a great first step, there are still a lot of things that need to happen over time."

The application period for the NY Swims grant opens June 13, 2024, we'll find out where money is going in August.

City Swims needs swimming instructors, has a swim team and is offering lessons, click here for more info.