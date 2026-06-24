BPD officer who survived being shot 6 times to throw out first pitch at Bisons' First Responders Night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police Officer Marc Hurst, who survived being shot six times while responding to a domestic disturbance call in May, has been selected to throw out the first pitch at the Bisons' First Responders Night at the Ballpark.

The game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. The Buffalo Bisons have teamed up with the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation for the event.

The game will include special pregame ceremonies with the Buffalo Fire Honor Guard, Buffalo Police Honor Guard and Buffalo Pipes and Drums, along with a Touch-A-Truck on the Sahlen Field plaza and postgame fireworks.

On May 26, Hurst, a nine-year veteran who is currently serving in C District, was among police officers who responded to a 911 call at a house on Sherman Street.

As officers were trying to put handcuffs on the suspect, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun from his waistband and opened fire.

Hurst was shot once in each calf, once in the upper thigh, once in the upper arm, and twice in his bulletproof vest. Police said the two shots in his bulletproof vest hit his radio and taser. He was released from Erie County Medical Center on June 1.

WATCH: Buffalo police officer released from ECMC after he was shot six times when responding to a call

Buffalo police officer released from ECMC after he was shot six times when responding to a call

Tickets for the game can be purchased through Bisons.com or through FAMgives.org.

FAM is a nonprofit started in memory of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno, who died in the line of duty on March 1, 2023.

You can find more information on the Bisons' website here.