BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to a homicide Friday night on Young and Ashley Streets.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Young and Ashley Streets just before 9 p.m. Friday.

Police say 31-year-old Quentin Sims of Buffalo was shot and killed.

On Thursday, police charged 30-year-old Timé Thomas of Cheektowaga with one count of second-degree murder.