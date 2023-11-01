'Boom just like that, the Christmas music is on': is it too early for Christmas?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just 24 hours ago everyone was celebrating Halloween but now the calendar has flipped to November, and for a lot of people that means the holiday season is underway.

On Wednesday The New 96.1 continued what has become a holiday tradition in Western New York — all Christmas music, all the time starting November 1. Retail stores also have their holiday displays up as well.

So 7 News hit the streets Wednesday to ask Western New Yorkers an important question, is it too early to start the holiday season?

Your opinions were mixed, but the one certain thing — Christmas is less than 60 days away!