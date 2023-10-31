'The Most Wonderful Time of the Year': The New 96.1 to begin playing Christmas music on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's going to sound a lot like Christmas Wednesday morning as The New 96.1 continues what has become a holiday tradition in Western New York - all Christmas music, all the time starting November 1st.

For years, local listeners could find the around-the-clock Christmas format on Star 102.5. But earlier this year, Star was sold to Educational Media Foundation, which has since transitioned the station into an all-Christian music format. The New 96.1 took over the Star brand shortly after Star 102.5 signed off in June.

The New 96.1 posted a promotional video on its Facebook page Tuesday morning which said:

"We need your help! We want to make sure everyone who LOVES Christmas music knows that it’s on The NEW 96.1 now.



Wednesday morning when the Christmas music starts—would you please share this post with all of your friends? We don’t anyone to miss out!"

96.1 is owned by Townsquare Media.