Black History: Buffalo reverend creates 'stress-free zone' for mothers and families in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rev. Diann Holt founded Durham's Maternal Stress-Free Zone 15 years ago after witnessing the trauma mothers face during childbirth, including her own experiences giving birth to her sons.

"Because I could see all the trauma and the problems that I encountered when I gave birth to my sons," Holt said.

WKBW Rev. Diann Holt.

The program, located within Durham Zion Church on East Eagle Street on Buffalo's East Side, offers comprehensive support from birth planning to breastfeeding assistance for mothers and families facing various challenges.

"Please keep in mind, every individual that comes into our program does not necessarily be in financial poverty. Sometimes it's emotional, sometimes it's spiritual. Sometimes it's oh my God. It's the state of who they are at the time that they're encountering what it is that they're encountering," Holt said.

Durham's Maternal Stress-Free Zone Durham's Maternal Stress-Free Zone.

The program extends beyond maternal support to include fathers who need guidance with their children.

"The courts now are giving fathers their children. So, if we get a dad who comes in and says, ‘I don't know what to do with this little girl’, and we'll say, rock her, love her, and we'll teach you how to braid her hair," Holt said.

The center provides meals for families as part of its holistic approach to care. Holt connects this service to her spiritual mission.

"Well, that's the spirituality piece. Did Jesus ever attempt to teach preach to anyone without feeding the human body? He didn't. And it's also a way of teaching them about nutrition," Holt said.

While I was visiting the center, Volunteer Supervisor Rhonda Butler showed up with this special t-shirt for Rev. Holt.

WKBW Volunteer Supervisor Rhonda Butler showed up with this special t-shirt for Rev. Holt.

"I love it!" Rev. Holt said. "She's a hero to so many people," Butler said. "The mothers come in, babies come in, hugging her. They call her Momma Di."

One mother who uses the program's services praised its family-centered approach.

"They like to help families...and it's just very family oriented," she said in a recorded video. "And I love it and they help you with whatever you need.”

WKBW Rev. Holt cooks meals for the families each week.

At 77 years old, Holt has been an ordained minister since 1997 and tells me she works around the clock to serve her community and is not retiring anytime soon.

"I will tell you this, that I will continue to do this until God calls me home," Holt said.

For Holt, Black History Month represents something deeper than an annual observance.

"I tell people that Black history is 24/7, 365, every day you open your eyes, take a deep breath and plant your feet on the floor. You're creating history," Holt said. "And the only way we can do that is to do it in love and to do it in wisdom, and to do it with kindness and to do it by being inclusive."

