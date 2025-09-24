'Black excellence': How Dreamgirls at Shea's 710 Theatre is showcasing Buffalo talent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's something about Dreamgirls that resonates with people, especially the Black community. The show tells a story of betrayal, injustice joy and liberation. And it's on display at Shea's 710 Theatre.

"We knew the community was gonna lock in immediately, because it's one of our shows," said Karen Saxon, Co-Director/Music Director/Producer. "The name alone was going to sell the shows."

AnsariSaxon Productions is the name behind bringing this show to life. A combination of the talents of Saxon and Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo. They've been working together with synergy for years, and this project put them to the test.

"Not only the pressure of getting it right, but the pressure of getting it right with our people, in our city," said Saxon. "That was a challenge, but I think we met it."

They assembled local superstars who each audience has been loving.

"When you're there and you're in it and everybody's clapping for you mid-song," said Dasia Cervi, who plays Effie. "I was not expecting that."

They're bringing crowds to their feet at night, but during the day, you could be walking right past one of them.

Cervi works at Wegmans, and Shylah Akiya (Lorrell) is a freshman at the University at Buffalo. Saxon is a Buffalo Public Schools Teacher.

"I'm also looking for the next Karen Saxon, and if I'm not in the classroom, I don't think I'm gonna find them," said Saxon.

They've all been putting in the work, and this week is your last chance to see it. They have shows on:



Wednesday, September 24, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 25, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 26, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 27, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 28, 4 p.m.

"This is not just another Black show, this is Black Excellence," said Cervi.