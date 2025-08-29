'Big step forward': What's next for the former Cecelia's Restaurant in the Elmwood Village?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A restaurant space in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village that has sat empty since 2019 could soon see new life.

A recent round of work inside the former Cecelia's Restaurant at 716 Elmwood Avenue has sparked new hope for the property's future.

Real estate agent Carmelo Parlato, who has been working with the building’s owner to lease the property, said recent work inside the building has moved that process forward.

“I think we are closer than we were by far,” Parlato said. “They are in the process of, I think, just probably cleaning up — getting it plaza-ready, white-walling it, making it a blank slate for someone instead of what’s there, which is partially gutted and partially what was previously Cecelia’s.”

Parlato said the site, which is considered a prime location right in the heart of the Elmwood Village, continues to demand attention.

"A lot of interest — we’ve had some offers that are pretty interesting, and maybe something in the works,” he said. “I think something new is right around the corner.”

Parlato would not disclose the identities of interested parties, and a request to the owner of the former Cecelia’s site was not returned.

We will provide updates as developments occur.