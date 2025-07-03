'Better safe than sorry': Experts warn about dangers of harmful algal blooms in Ellicott Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's nothing like being near water in Western New York. But experts are putting out warnings about some waterways in our area because of algae.

"I don't exactly know how dangerous it is, I just know that when the bloom comes, don't let your dogs go swimming," said Kevin Hill, who takes his dog Thumper to Ellicott Creek Bark Park.

There are signs up at the park that discourage owners from letting their dogs swim and that warn about the algal blooms.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has been posting about it and they have a map showing where they are.

"Better safe than sorry," said Robert Coady, with Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. "Do not come into contact with any colored water. Because this is a yearly, harmful algal bloom, people have kinda become desensitized to it."

He said you never know when the blooms can have toxins. With so many people who kayak, boat, fish and let their dogs swim, they say just be hyper aware.

"These harmful algal blooms are happening earlier, they're getting bigger and they're lasting longer," said Coady.

Especially after heavy rainfall that's followed by hot and sunny days, that's when you really see it pop up.

If you are exposed to algae with toxins, look out for:



Eye, nose and throat irritation

Headaches

Respiratory Illnesses

Seizures

Stomach aches

If your dog swims in water with algae, look out for:

