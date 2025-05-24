'Be your best version': Buffalo Bandits' last practice ahead of NLL championship game, on cusp of three-peat

BUFFAL, N.Y. (WKBW) — On the eve of a big day for the Buffalo Bandits and its fans, the team is on the cusp of a third straight National Lacrosse League title.

The team hit the practice field at KeyBank Center, in Downtown Buffalo, on Friday night. It is one last chance to go over strategy to try and win this best-of-three final series between the Buffalo Bandits and the Saskatchewan Rush.

The Rush were able to force this deciding Game 3 with an 11 to 10 win, last weekend in Saskatoon.

Bandits head coach John Tavares spoke with 7 News after practice. He knows history is on the line Saturday, in this winner-take-all game. He shared the message he told his players.

"I just kind of like remind them what they need to do to be successful, you know, discipline and just putting everything on the line, you know, that one little play that's, it could be the difference in the game, that one, you know, play you make or don't make can be the difference. So whenever you're in a situation, you know, just give it your best, and remind them they're going make mistakes, and a lot of times it's how you respond to your mistakes. So, you know, treat it like just another game and just try to be your best version," Bandits Head Coach John Tavares said.

As the team makes its final preparations for the biggest game of the season, fans in Banditland are also gearing up for the big finale.

The Draft Room in the Labatt Brew House is hosting a game day party. There is also a Party in the Plaza before the game. Giveaways at The Draft Room start at noon Saturday. The watch party will follow.

City of Buffalo Acting Mayor Christopher Scanlon and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Mayor Cynthia Block have agreed to a charitable wager ahead of Game 3 in a show of friendly competition. Rather than betting on local delicacies, the mayors have pledged to make donations to food banks in the winning team's city. Click here for the full clip.

"At the end of the day, I think our Bandits will prevail. Feedmore WNY is going to be the beneficiary of this friendly wager. I want to thank Mayor Cynthia Block for entering into this wager. I wish everyone good luck tomorrow night and Go Bandits," Mayor Scanlon said.

Mayor Block replied in an Instagram post saying Saskatoon has agreed to the pledge.

Game 3 between the Buffalo Bandits and the Saskatchewan Rush is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center. It is no surprise the game is sold out!