'Be the change you want to see': Neighbors deliver food from local church

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors headed to St. Lawrence Parish on Saturday to deliver boxes of food to those in need — a tradition that has been going on for years.

On the third Saturday of every month, the church packs boxes filled with meat, vegetables and snacks to be picked up and delivered to local neighbors.

William Krause has been volunteering once a month for the past several years, and 7 News reporter Hannah Ferrera joined him on his drive to watch the drop-off process and talk to him about his experience.

"There are people who need food, and some of these people can't get out to get it themselves," Krause said. "They don't have a car, or they can't drive."

The aftermath of days of lake-effect snow in Western New York made this need for food delivery even greater — leaving many residents stuck in their house for days and closing down food stores.

"Sometimes ... I don't even see the person I'm delivering to," Krause said. "If they're not home or I don't get an answer on the phone, I'll just leave the food at the place I'm delivering to."

Asking for nothing in return, the volunteers delivered food to 50 households — that's 161 individuals — this Saturday alone.

"Community service — it's about helping the community," Krause said. "It's sort of cliché, but I believe in being the change you want to see in the world."

The food delivery team is still looking for volunteers. If you want to lend a helping hand, you can reach out to the food pantry at 716-896-0047.