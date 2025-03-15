'Anybody can rock it': Allentown streetwear store Trend Up celebrates 9 years of business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Allentown's streetwear staple, Trend Up, is marking nine years in business. The shop, owned by Buffalo native Giovanni Centurione, has carved out its niche in the city's fashion scene.

"It's mostly a men's store but it's streetwear so it's anybody. Girls can rock it too. It's just pants and hoodies. Anybody can rock it," Trend Up owner, Giovanni Centurione said.

Centurione's inspiration for Trend Up came from his time living in New York City. When he moved back to Buffalo in 2010, he struggled to find the kind of fashion he loved.

"Back then, Elmwood was mostly women's boutiques, and the Galleria didn't have what I was looking for," Centurione said.

Recognizing a gap in Buffalo's retail scene and with plenty of people admiring his style Centurione, took a leap.

He said, "I always wanted my store anyway, so I thought, why not give it a try?"

He left his job as an information specialist at Visit Buffalo Niagara, and the rest is history.

Trend Up focuses on clothing, with sneakers as an accessory rather than the main event.

"What also sets us apart is we don't do the buyer-trade. So, everything is brand new except for the vinyls and old magazines. All the apparel is authentic. We buy direct," Centurione added.

The shop carries designers from New York and L.A., as well as local brands. In 2023, Trend Up became the official home of Damar Hamlin's clothing line, Chasing M's, which was completely sold out when I stopped by.

"Shop Allen Street Block Club and Business Alliance" President Barrett Schwalenberg said Centurione adds personality, creativity and variety to Allentown's aesthetic.

"It's been cool to see it evolve from a smaller space to a bigger one, where he has total control over the aesthetic, pop-up events and fashion spotlights. Everything he does is in bigger fashion events," Shop Allen Street Block Club and Business Alliance President Barrett Schwalenberg explained.

Like many small businesses, Trend Up faced challenges, especially during the pandemic.

"Definitely during COVID. We had to close from March through June. We didn't know what we were doing. Luckily, I share a space with someone else; Ms Eye Candy. We saved on rent, that was good. What also helped was that we had our good customers. We would do one-on-one in. They still support us. Online sales helped out too," Centurione said.

Despite the hurdles, Centurione's resilience has kept Trend Up thriving.

"He's built this very cool, niche shop, with an unbelievable amount of knowledge and experience," Schwalenberg said.

Congratulations to Trend Up on nine years in business!