Trend Up to be official home of Bills player Damar Hamlin's clothing line, Chasing Millions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Trend Up is the official home to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s clothing line “Chasing Millions.”

People are getting their pockets ready to purchase some items.

“Trend Up has a lot of street wear stuff, so getting Damar Hamlin’s stuff in here is a great collaboration,” says Kimori Jamison, a fashion marketer.

Damar has exclusive hoodies and caps with Bills colors that you can find at 95 Allen Street.

But the partnership with the owner of the store, Giovanni Centurione, is more than just a collaboration.

Some say it’s the beginning of a renaissance in Buffalo.

“I’ve kept repeating it in every interview, in every podcast or anytime I say that because I’m not blind. I think nobody here is blind,” says Khalil Carr, an executive director of Buffalo Fashion Week. “People can see that Buffalo is moving forward when it comes to things like this. So Damar being able to spearhead this for Buffalo is dope.”

A customer named Christopher Priester tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person his favorite hoodie is one with different quotes and designs.

“But also like the affirmations that’s on it. It’s about progress, growth, making it to a level to where people love it you or they idolize you or look up to you,” he says.

Priester says he’s excited for the owner.

“Gio has been part of the community in Buffalo for a longtime," the customer says. "So I think it’s something that is meant to happen."

Centurione says this opportunity with Hamlin came to him this past week.

It all started with Hamlin's sales team that worked for another brand that Giovanni used to carry in-store a few years ago.

“So I was like let me see the merchandise, and I was like perfect. Perfect price point. Definitely fits our store. I was like let's do it,” he says.

But the owner comes a long way after facing some challenges this year.

“The blizzard, the breakin, I had surgery early June. And then out of nowhere with Buffalo Fashion Week and now this,” he expresses. “It’s a lot. It’s like you take a downfall and if you believe in yourself you have positive attitude and good things will come through.”

Hamlin’s clothing line and foundation “Chasing Millions” all ties together.

“It’s beneficial for the Buffalo community because he’s giving back to the community as a whole and looking out for young people and wanting to see everybody grow,” Jamison says.

When you come to Trend Up you’ll see the owner welcoming you to Hamlin’s fashion designs.

“It just goes to show where we are and how far we’re going to come and how dope that Buffalo is going to be the leading Fashion Week soon on the East Coast,” Carr says.

Most of Damar Hamlin’s clothing line is in-store at Trend Up, 95 Allen Street.

The hours are:

Mondays through Thursdays 11 am to 7 pm

Fridays and Saturdays 11 am to 8 pm

Click here to see Hamlin’s clothing line.

