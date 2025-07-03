'An investment in our streets': $20K NYS funding announced to assist in Buffalo's reforesting efforts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A $20,000 investment from state funding was announced Thursday, in order to help reignite Buffalo's reforestation.

New York State Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera is supporting Re-Tree WNY, a local non-profit dedicated to reforesting Buffalo and the greater Western New York region.

The funding will be used specifically for much-needed plantings in three Buffalo neighborhoods: West Side, Black Rock and Riverside.

Re-Tree WNY was established in the wake of the October 2006 Surprise Storm. The catastrophic lake-effect snowstorm dumped two feet of snow on the region in roughly 16 hours. With trees still in full leaf, the storm's heavy, wet snow caused widespread devastation, snapping limbs and uprooting entire trees.

The storm damaged about 90% of Buffalo's tree population, including the loss of 57,000 trees on public streets and in parks, 11,100 of which were in Buffalo alone.

According to Assemblymember Rivera's office, in response, a trio of non-profit organizations, Re-Tree WNY, the Buffalo Green Fund and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, emerged to spearhead efforts to reforest the region and protect its future canopy.

Since then, Re-Tree WNY has helped plant over 31,000 trees across the Buffalo-Niagara region.

"This funding is more than just a check. It's an investment in our streets, our parks, our health and our future. Parkways is where communities come together. Parkways is what interconnects this beautiful city," Assemblymember Rivera said.

While planting efforts have progressed throughout Western New York, neighborhoods in Buffalo have faced greater challenges due to aging infrastructure and municipal budget constraints. The newly secured funding will help address this disparity by bringing new plantings to the West Side, Black Rock and Riverside, which are areas in need of increased canopy coverage and environmental investment, according to Assemblymember Rivera's office.

Additionally, tree canopies provide shade and shelter for vulnerable residents, lower energy consumption and enhance stormwater management.

This investment comes at a critical time. In August 2024, an EF-1 tornado ripped through Downtown Buffalo, bringing winds of up to 90 mph and cutting a 300-yard-wide damage path through the city, six times the average width for such storms. The tornado caused significant damage to the urban canopy, including at Johnson Park, where Re-Tree WNY has since begun replanting efforts.

The group organizes public tree plantings twice per year in spring and late fall, with the next planting event scheduled for early November.