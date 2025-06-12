'An insult to 3407': Families of crash victims concerned after FAA nominee's pilot training rule position

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Families of the victims of the 2009 Flight 3407 crash attended a hearing on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, as senators questioned Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford.

The families are concerned Bedford could try to roll back the requirements they fought so hard for, following the crash in Clarence Center, in February 2009.

“Now is not the time to water down safety standards. It's complete opposite,” Ron Aughtmon, who lost his Uncle John Fiore, in the plane crash.

Since then, he has fought tirelessly to ensure flight training standards are in place, and are kept in place.

"With everything going on in the aviation industry right now, with the air traffic controllers, the infrastructure, Boeing, the recent crashes, near crashes,” Aughtmon told me over Zoom while he waited on his flight at the airport.

After listening to the confirmation process for the FAA Administrator nominee, Aughtmon explained he and the other Flight 3407 families are not pleased with the pick.

"He has a history of trying to roll back the 1,500-hour flight time. He's made numerous comments. He submitted a request for that when he was still the CEO of Republic Airlines,” Aughtmon said.

"I'm demanding that Secretary Duffy, who will be Bedford's boss, must meet with the families immediately and commit clearly and unequivocally to the protection of the 1500-hour rule. The safety of our skies depends on it,” New York's Senior Senator Senator Chuck Schumer said.

Senator Schumer said Bryan Bedford's refusal to commit to protecting the 1,500-hour training rule raises a red flag.

"It's disturbing and it's an insult to 3407,” he shared.

Schumer said reducing the number of training hours for pilots in the air is dangerous and will cost lives.

"We need an FAA administrator who is unequivocally committed to keeping our skies safe, not one who puts profit over safety, not one who's willing to roll back the hours that our pilots need to train,” Sen. Schumer said.

With that being said, Aughtmon said it is not that he does not believe Bedford does not care about safety standards. The families just hope that protocols will be enhanced by someone with extensive flying experience.

"People like Sully Sullenberger and Jeff Skiles who landed the plane on the on the Hudson. Senator Duckworth, who is a former pilot. Those are the experts that know that that real-time in, in-cockpit flying is the best training you can have,” Aughtmon explained.

The family members of Flight 3407 told me they hope to set a time this month to meet with U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.