'An absolute honor': Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon delivers final message before leaving City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In 2026, Buffalo will have a new mayor in City Hall. In his final moments on the job, Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon reflected on his past 14 months in office.

"Serving as your mayor has been an incredible privilege; it has been an absolute honor," said Scanlon.

He addressed neighbors from his office on Tuesday, sharing some of his accomplishments.

“The next administration will inherit a city with clear, stabilized finances, a safer city, a more accountable government,” said Scanlon. “All in all, we have strengthened city government.”

He mentioned public safety as a main focus, as well as holding landlords accountable and investing in neighborhoods.

He calls his time in office chaotic, but successful. Scanlon took over after Byron Brown stepped down in 2024.

When he was sworn in, he pledged to leave no stone unturned. I asked him if he had accomplished that.

"I do, I just wish we had more time to turn some more stones over. Obviously, this was not the plan; I planned to be here for a few more years, but I’m extremely proud of the work we have accomplished."

He will return to his position as a Common Councilmember. State Senator Sean Ryan will be sworn in as mayor on New Year's Day.