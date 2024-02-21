American Postal Workers Union to host informational picket at USPS facility on William Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Here in Western New York, there are concerns that mail service could take a big hit if some functions are moved from the USPS Processing & Distribution Center on William Street in Buffalo down the thruway to Rochester.

As part of a $40 billion investment strategy to "upgrade and improve the Postal processing, transportation, and delivery networks," the USPS previously announced it was conducting an evaluation of operations and potential future uses of its Buffalo Processing & Distribution Center.

The USPS released the initial findings of that review a few weeks ago, saying in part that it supports keeping the facility open and modernizing it as a Local Processing Center (LPC). This would lead to the USPS transferring mail processing outgoing operations to the Rochester Processing and Distribution Center.

This announcement was met with pushback from the local postal union who are calling to "Save Our Service” to prevent the USPS from moving functions to Rochester.

The union has organized an informational picket that is open to the public that will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main post office on William Street.

The picket is ahead of the planned public meeting organized by the USPS to discuss the initial findings of the review.

The public meeting will be held on February 27 at 6 p.m. at the Creekside Banquet Facility at 2669 Union Road in Cheektowaga.

Frank Resetarits, president, American Postal Workers Union, Buffalo, joined 7 Voices on Wednesday to discuss the informational picket and why Western new Yorkers should be concerned about the proposed changes to the William Street facility.