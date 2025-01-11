'Amazing how they've turned it around': Former Women and Children's Hospital now the Annex Apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The former Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo, a building that sat vacant for seven years, will soon be home to dozens of Buffalo neighbors.

"This was a long time coming," said Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon.

Sinatra and Co. held a grand opening for the Annex Apartments at 245 Bryant Ave on Saturday afternoon. There are 36 units available to rent starting February 1.

Tony Jones Annex Apartments begin leasing February 1



"People in Buffalo love our history and when they come through here that's one of the things they really like , " said Nick Sinatra, Founder and CEO of Sinatra and Co.

It's a historic preservation project and with help from New York State, they were able to keep some facets of the old building, while making it a modern place to live.

We asked prospective renters what they thought.

Tony Jones Christine Psaradelis said she was wowed by the apartments

"I actually worked here years ago. It's just amazing how they've turned it around," said Christine Psaradelis, who worked in medical records. "I think any time they can save a building, change it and it's still here, is a good idea." Tony Jones Alina young says she liked the look of the apartments

"You can see little touches of character in each of the apartments they kept the same windows apparently. You can definitely see little pieces of the old hospital," said Alina Young. Tony Jones Kimberly Thomas says it's a blessing to see

"This used to be my doctor's office so, it's a blessing to come in and see the building being re-used instead of going to waste," said Kimberly Thomas.

Scanlon says these and other apartments will help boost Buffalo's population and the city will work to help make that happen.

To apply for one of the units, click here.