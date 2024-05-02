Additional layoffs announced at Tesla Gigafactory in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A second round of layoffs to local workers has been announced at Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 in South Buffalo.

According to a WARN notice from the New York State Department of Labor, an additional 26 employees have lost their jobs at the factory on South Park Ave.

This announcement comes a little more than two weeks after 285 workers (14% of the local workforce) lost their jobs at the same location.

Tesla cuts 285 jobs at South Buffalo plant

Former Tesla employee Jasmine Main shared her story with 7 News. She was stunned to find out she had been laid off just hours before her shift was set to start.

Associate Professor at the University at Buffalo School of Management Charles Lindsey explained to 7 News two weeks ago that these layoffs are likely a result of Tesla sales that have gone down over the past few years.

“The growth has been slowing in [sales of electric vehicles],” Lindsey said. “[Tesla] sales are down 13% compared to this time last year.”

The Gigafactory here in South Buffalo opened in 2017 after New York State spent $959 million to construct the high-tech facility.

As part of that deal, Tesla leases the building for $1 a year until 2027 in exchange for keeping at least 1,460 jobs in Buffalo.

The factory has always maintained that job requirement, and it still employs 1,720 employees, which is 260 jobs above the state-mandated requirement.