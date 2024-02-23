‘Addiction does not discriminate’: Record number of opioid overdose deaths in Erie County

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Opioid addiction is unfortunately spiking once again. Erie County Health Department data says 2023 was the deadliest year with nearly 400 opioid overdose deaths.

“For 2023 there was almost one person a day who died of an overdose death,” explained Kate Chudoba, WNY United Against Drug & Alcohol Abuse.

WKBW Kate Chudoba, WNY United Against Drug & Alcohol Abuse.

Experts tell me the record increase in opioid overdose deaths across Erie County could be linked to cocaine use. Especially among recreational users. The new data from the county health department and the county's Opiate Task Force finds nearly half of all deaths in the county were people 50 and older.

"And that's somebody's mother, brother, sister, friend, and you know, it's somebody's family member. and so, we really need to all pay attention,” described Chudoba.

The task force created the PSA’s to help get our attention featuring those who have suffered from substance use.

WKBW Public Service Announcements about drug overdose deaths.

“Hi, my name is Alex. I was prescribed opioids after a football injury,” stated Alex.

It's important for you to know, that 75% of all cocaine is laced with fentanyl, causing a deadly mix.

“The health department will tell you the fentanyl is pretty much in everything now, so even if you think you're safe — they encourage everybody to use a fentanyl test strip, get them for free through Erie County, make sure if you're using, have Narcan on hand it's free through Erie County. There's really no reason nobody should be using without having Narcan,” noted Chudoba.

And so many people suffering tragically and we know that the medications available do change and save lives,” Kristopher Decker, vice president of behavioral health, EverGreen Health.

WKBW Kate Chudoba, WNY United Against Drug & Alcohol Abuse.

Decker tells me starting Monday, a new program will begin allowing walk-ins at their clinics for people with substance use disorder.

“They'll meet with a nurse and then they will meet with one of our medical providers who will help evaluate their appropriateness and together the medical provider and the patient will decide if medications are right for them,” responded Decker.

“What does that mean when someone comes in for addiction treatment, but they're actually getting medication for it?” Buckley asked. “So, there's different kinds of medications that are used for addiction treatment and they have different biochemical actions, but the large group of them really work to both reduce people’s cravings for substances and some of them also have the side benefit of providing a bit of overdose protection,” Decker replied.

WKBW EverGreen Health on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

Decker noted that allowing walk-ins to their clinics will be far-reaching in our community to help combat the deadly overdoes.

“We know that for many people, when they're ready, they're ready, and even offering someone an appointment a few days out may result in some barriers that keep them from making that appointment,” Decker reflected.

Both Decker and Chudoba explained this problem crosses so many walks of life.

WKBW Outside of EverGreen Health in Buffalo.

“People who are using drugs and struggling with drug use range every possible demographic. It is not probably the picture that many of us have in our mind when we say imagine someone who uses opioids or imagine somebody who uses cocaine,” Decker commented.

“Addiction does not discriminate, and overdose deaths do not discriminate either,” remarked Chudoba.

As of Monday, February 26, individuals can walk into Evergreen clinics without an appointment Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

