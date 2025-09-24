AAA warns drivers to stay calm as road rage incidents surge nationwide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new study from AAA reveals that 92% of drivers admit to aggressive driving behaviors, with road rage incidents increasing across the nation and impacting Western New York communities.

The American Automobile Association found that a majority of drivers acknowledge being hostile behind the wheel, engaging in behaviors like speeding, cutting off other vehicles, intentionally bumping cars or confronting fellow drivers.

The concerning trend has manifested locally in Western New York. Last week, a Lancaster man faced hate crime charges following a viral road rage incident from May. Police say 35-year-old Justin Goodrich got into an argument with another driver at the intersection of Union Road and George Urban Boulevard.

According to prosecutors, Goodrich shouted racial slurs at the driver and her daughter, then reached into their car and grabbed one of the children by the shirt. Goodrich faces several charges, including assault as a hate crime.

To understand local driving experiences, I spoke with Western New York drivers about their road etiquette and encounters on area roadways.

"You don't know what's going on inside their car or what's happened to them so far that day, so maybe they're having a bad day," said Theresa Papadatos, an Ohio resident visiting Buffalo.

It can be easy to give in to dangerous driving, whether you're in a rush or having a difficult day. After learning about the uptick in road rage from AAA, I visited Buffalo's Canalside to hear from drivers about how they handle operating vehicles weighing more than 2 tons.

"Well, I really feel like it's just better just to let it go and not react to them," Papadatos said.

Mary Ellen McCone, a Buffalo resident, said she witnesses aggression almost every time she drives.

"It may be people coming too close, people passing on the wrong side, being in the turn lane and then getting in front of you in the straight ahead lane just to gain a few seconds," McCone said.

The study reveals that aggressive driving is contagious; the more hostility drivers experience, the more likely they are to engage in similar behavior themselves.

According to AAA, 11% of drivers admitted to violent actions like intentionally bumping another car or confronting another driver.

The type of vehicle you drive could predict your behavior and how others perceive you. Drivers in sports cars, big trucks, and motorcycles are often seen as more aggressive. Some drivers report feeling more powerful and dominant behind the wheel of these vehicles.

Papadatos described two frightening encounters where aggressive drivers approached her vehicle.

"Both times, I just literally, I looked at the guy and I'm like, 'What is your problem? I don't know what I did.' I'm clueless. They came up behind me and went around our car. The one gentleman stopped in the middle of the expressway. Scared the life out of me, and I looked at my husband and I'm like, 'Did you see? You see, I didn't do anything,'" Papadatos said.

Papadatos says the stop was hard enough that she had to slam on her brakes and turn into the off ramp lane to get around the driver.

McCone has managed to avoid direct confrontations.

"I haven't personally had anybody, had any road rage incident, although I may have. People may have been shooting me fingers when I don't do what they want me to do, but that doesn't bother me," McCone said.

AAA’s Top Tips if You Encounter an Aggressive Driver:

1. Stay Calm – Don't Engage No eye contact, no gestures, no response.

2. Give Space Let them pass and keep your distance.

3. Protect Yourself Call 911 or go to a public place — never drive home.

AAA’s Top 3 Tips to Control Road Rage:

1. Breathe Before You React One deep breath can reset your drive.

2. Don’t Take the Bait Ignore and avoid aggressive drivers.

3. Choose Time Over Tension Leave early, give space, arrive safe.