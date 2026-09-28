‘A win-win for everyone’: NY pilot program targets childcare costs for working families in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo region and Capital District have been chosen as hubs for the Empire State Child Care Share pilot program, aimed at making childcare more affordable for working families. Full-time infant care alone can cost $1,500 a month.

WKBW Empire State Child Care Share Pilot Program.

"Imagine the morale of an employee that has an employer that actually cares about this, that's willing to have a conversation around childcare," said Susan Gawley.

The Child Care Resource Network, located in north Buffalo, is running the program locally. Gawley is director of business services and child care suppl at CCRN working to sign up employers to join.

WKBW Susan Gawley, director of business services & child care supply, Child Care Resource Network.

"We're getting the message out to employers that you know retention, attraction of staff, turnover rates can really be improved by offering a childcare benefit," Gawley said.

The cost of child care is split three ways under the program:



The state pays one-third

The employer pays another third

The family pays the final third

The state is supplying $4.8 million to help cover part of the cost of the program. Eligibility is based on household income and family size.

WKBW Breakdown of Child Care Share program.

"An example would be a family of four making $130,000 a year. That sounds like good money, but with the cost of everything that is and affordability here in the country today, looking at that, we want to be able to help with that through this grant," Gawley said.

Catholic Health is one of the first employers to join the program. Ida Gibson, is director of culture and community engagement at Catholic Health. Gibson tells me employee feedback has consistently highlighted child care as a top concern.

"Our associates do a survey every year, giving us feedback. And one of the top three things that has continued to come in from employee feedback is childcare access and affordability," Gibson said.

WATCH: ‘A win-win for everyone’: NY pilot program targets childcare costs for working families in WNY

‘A win-win for everyone’: NY pilot program targets childcare costs for working families in WNY

The hospital system recently selected 10 employees through a random drawing to receive the child care benefit.

"We actually have a father who was out on paternity leave that applied, and he was shocked because he said he's never won anything in his life, and it was again a random drawing," Gibson said.

Employers can find the agreement forms by visiting wnychildren.org.

"It's really a win-win for everyone in this child care economy," Gibson said.

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