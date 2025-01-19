'A spark of energy": Loved ones remember Mackenzie Michalski at memorial after tragic death in Hungary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family and friends gathered at Asbury Hall on Saturday, to honor the life of Mackenzie Michalski.

She was a young woman from Western New York whose vibrant personality and dedication to helping others, left a mark on those around her.

"It's very overwhelming and emotional but to see how much support she has is amazing," close friend, Brooke Adams said. "People I have never met before but have heard about is very cool to see."

Thirty-one-year-old Michalski disappeared during a trip to Budapest, Hungary, in November.

Her body was later found in Hungary, which sent shockwaves throughout the Western New York community and beyond.

Loved ones used what would have been her 32nd birthday, to celebrate her life and legacy.

"Mackenzie was probably the brightest person that I've ever met," said Molly Eimer, another close friend of Michalski. "She just had this spirit about her that was magnetic and absolutely joyful."

Born in Buffalo and raised in Fredonia, Michalski was a nurse practitioner with a passion for life and a commitment to uplifting others.

Before moving to Oregon three years ago, she worked at Buffalo General Medical Center's Medical ICU, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She really saw the worst of the worst. I know it took a toll on her but she really showed up for her coworkers just to make them smile, laugh and get through the day," Eimer shared. "She was a spark of energy and anybody that met her felt this. It didn't matter if this was a first-time meeting or someone who had known her forever. She just was authentic."

The memorial drew a large crowd at Asbury Hall, which was a testament to Michalski's impact.

The friend group shared fond memories of Michalski's adventurous spirit, recalling how she inspired friends to celebrate her birthday in unique ways.

"Today being her birthday, she absolutely loved her birthday so to have everyone that knows her and loves her and be together celebrating her is very special," another close friend, Kelly Wurster said.

"She got us to go on all these crazy trips for her birthday. She had us going to Iceland in the winter, on January 18th. Iceland, as we know from being on the trip, has only four hours of daylight in the winter but she could take four hours of daytime and transform it into the trip of a lifetime," Eimer said.

Michalski's disappearance ignited an international search effort.

"Buffalo rallied for the search for her. Parts of the world did," said Mary Eustace, another close friend. "They're even rallying, now that she's been found. So many people have reached out and have been such a support to the family and us. We appreciate everyone a lot."

Friends described Michalski as someone who brought people together and would have done anything for her loved ones.

"She carried us all," Eimer said. "If this were any of us, she'd lit the world on fire to find us."

Kenzie adored the movie Toy Story, so her memorial concluded with the song, "You've Got A Friend In Me". A cake with the movie theme was also present.

"Be true to yourself, be true to who you are. Be kind to people in a world that's not kind. A lot of people don't live that true authenticity and she was all about that," Adams shared.

To honor Michalski's memory, her family suggests donations be made to the Oregon Dachshund Rescue Inc. or the Multnomah County Central Library and to live your most authentic life, as Kenzie did.

Additionally, those who love to travel as asked to use the Hashtag #HelpKenzieTravel on Instagram so she can continue to see the world spiritually.