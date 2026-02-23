'A one-of-a-kind guy': Buffalo Bisons mourning the loss of Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Jon Dandes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons are mourning the loss of longtime executive and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Jon Dandes, who passed away Sunday at 72.

Dandes was a member of the Buffalo Bisons family for more than four decades, playing a key role in designing the team's downtown ballpark, now known as Sahlen Field.

From 2001 to 2018, he served as president of Rich Baseball Operations and was inducted into the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023. Mike Buczkowski, current president of Rich Baseball Operations, reflected on the loss of his longtime colleague.

"Very sad news, he was someone that I've personally known for 37 years," said Buczkowski. "He was a one-of-a-kind guy."

WATCH: Buffalo Bisons mourning the loss of Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Jon Dandes

Buczkowski described Dandes as someone direct and principled in both business and life.

"I tell people, and I smile now, and think he's the kind of guy, if you don't want to hear the real answer of what he thought, don't ask him the question," said Buczkowski. "He's a direct guy. But he believed in, especially in business, facing things head on."

That approach extended beyond baseball. Dandes was widely recognized as a civic leader in Buffalo, with several of the organizations he was involved in honoring his life and legacy through social media posts on Monday, including Shea's Performing Arts Center, the Ralph C. Wilson Explore & More Children's Museum, and the Buffalo Zoo.

Bisons owners Bob and Mindy Rich called Dandes "a force to be reckoned with," in a statement, adding: "The boy from Queens chose Buffalo as his home and his tenacious leadership and tireless civic engagement have forever shaped this city."

“Jon was one of a kind and a force to be reckoned with. The boy from Queens chose Buffalo as his home and his tenacious leadership and tireless civic engagement have forever shaped this city. Jon stood at the ready for any new project thrown his way. Across industries, playing fields, and hobbies he’d gamely accept a challenge and immerse himself in the unfamiliar tasks at hand. He’d then emerge with fresh insights, a wider circle of friends and a new set of skills.



Jon’s compassion and advocacy on behalf of others in the community was fully embodied. He used his distinct voice to amplify the voices of others. The impressive span of his public persona was only dwarfed by his gentle work behind the scenes, especially as a mentor. Whether in a boardroom or community hall, he quietly counseled and encouraged thousands in Buffalo and beyond to uncover their passions and pursue them with vigor. Of course, at the heart of it all was his love of family. His adoration of his children, grandchildren, and especially his wife Marcy, was simply a sight to behold. We’ve lost a dear friend today.” - Bisons owners Bob & Mindy Rich

Buczkowski said he hopes Dandes' legacy will inspire others.

"The mark he left behind, hopefully everyone will remember all of the good things," said Buczkowski. "And maybe it will inspire other people to do what Jon did."

Buczkowski also shared how Dandes' vision continues to shape the organization.

"I think one of the things that is amazing, I was thinking about today, is a lot of the things that Jon believed in, or made part of the Bisons in this ballpark almost 40 years ago, are things that we believe in today," said Buczkowski. "They've stood the test of time, whether that's his philosophy on food service and what it should be, or how we should treat customers, those things are still very much a part of our organization."

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 24, at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Tzedeck, 1641 N. Forest Road, Williamsville. The family will sit Shiva Tuesday, February 24, and Wednesday, February 25, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Powerhouse at 140 Lee St. in Buffalo.