‘A lot of businesses have closed’: Allen Street reconstruction project completed

BUFFALO, NY (WKWB) — It spanned four years, but finally an end to a major construction project in Buffalo’s Allentown District. The city announced Friday that it has completed reconstruction of Allen Street.

City crews laid down what they say is the final layer of payment along Allen Street Friday. This marked the final phase of a project that first started in March of 2019.

WKBW City crews paving Friday.

However, some Allen Street business owners and employees remain very upset over the major interruption it caused to their businesses.

“A lot of businesses have closed, and other unfortunate things have happened,” replied Rachel Terrana, employee, The Intersection Café.

The road-closed signs were finally removed at Allen and Elmwood Avenue Friday. This was a full reconstruction project that started at Main and Allen and ended at Wadsworth.

WKBW Allen Street Friday before the closure sign was removed.

Terrana, an employee at The Intersection Cafe on Elmwood near Allen Street tells me some businesses could not survive the massive reconstruction project that started.

“What has it been like living through this construction?” Buckley asked. “It's been rough. We have to close early for the past couple of months. because it's pretty scary and sketchy down here and the police haven't really been policing around too,” responded Terrana.

WKBW Rachel Terrana, employee, The Intersection Café.

Terrana says when the intersection of Elmwood and Allen was closed, the business felt “helpless.”

“There was no foot traffic. There’s no cars. There’sno eyes on us, so it was just a kind of a 'free for all'. It was pretty scary,” recalled Terrana.

Buffalo's Allen Street has been totally refurbished. Massive utility work was conducted underground first before changes were made to the street with new sidewalks, streetlights, and other enhancements.

WKBW Crews were still paving Friday.

The manager of Allentown Pizza tells me the construction was “very bad” for many businesses here.

“Last couple of months ago they closed this whole intersection and is shutdown all this business,” explained Juned Ahmed. “And coming here to work every day, how difficult has that been for you? Buckley questioned. “It is very difficult,” Ahmed answered.

WKBW Juned Ahmed, manager, Allentown Pizza.

“They say it's finally ending today,” Buckley noted. “I can't believe it -- they say is ending, but is there another day starting again? I don't know when it's ending,” commented Ahmed.

The city says the Allentown project took so long because it was a “full reconstruction” project. The pandemic also caused delays.

There are only minor items left, like tree planting to take place around October 15, but the streets will stay open.

WKWB New changes to Allen Street.

Despite the improvements, it has left a bitter taste for some.

“If you had to rate this project on a scale of one to ten?” Buckley questioned. “Who knows, I give it like a two,” declared Terrana.

I talked to some other business owners who said they didn't want to go on camera because they were too angry to talk about the situation and even with the improvements don't believe it will help business, but they did say it will be good to get back to normal.

