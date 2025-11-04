'A long time coming': A look inside Mira on Elmwood Ave before the grand opening on November 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — People have been hungry for something new at 1081 Elmwood Avenue, the former Pano's location. Starting November 6, food lovers can finally get a taste of Mira.

"It's been a long time coming; we've been working on this for like almost 2 years," said Manny Ocasio, one of the owners. "Seeing it in the shape it is is just super, super exciting."

Manny, along with his wife, Gina Ocasio, Brad Rowell and Caryn Dujanovich, are the masterminds behind the new Mediterranean spot.

"We want it to be fun, we want this to be a fun, exciting experience. Vibey and moody and like a cool place to hang out and eat a lot of food and drink a lot of really good drinks," said Ocasio.

What about the food?

Taylor Epps Rigatoni with a sweet sausage ragout

"Tons of different meat and fish and vegetables that we cook over charcoal that are super fresh and delicious and then our fresh pasta is something we're super passionate about and something we're super excited to be making," said Ocasio.

I tried the rigatoni as well as the mushroom dish from the grill and the concord grape sorbet, and now I understand why the reservations are booking up quickly.

"People are excited to get a table here, which makes us so happy," said Gina Ocasio. "We'll have some room for walk-ins, but reservations are pretty booked up."

Taylor Epps Manny and Gina in the kitchen

They're booked up for most of November and into December.

They're open Tuesdays through Saturdays for now, and will also be open on Sundays starting in the spring. On Saturdays, they'll have brunch, no reservation needed for that.

They also have a private event space upstairs for big dinners, parties, showers, etc.

For more info and to make a reservation, click here.