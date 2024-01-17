'A living hell': South Buffalo neighbors digging out after receiving five feet of snow

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been a long week in South Buffalo.

The National Weather Service says the South Buffalo community received 60.5 inches, or more than five feet of snow during this week's lake effect event.

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo went to South Buffalo on Wednesday to catch up with neighbors digging out.

"A living hell," that's how Steven Burch described his cleanup efforts when we ran into him using his snowblower on the sidewalks of Abbott Road near Clio Avenue, "I'm trying to help out all the neighbors, even the businesses over here,"

Sean Mickey Steven Burch of South Buffalo uses his snowblower to clean off a sidewalk on Abbott Road near Clio Avenue.

Burch said he had been outside for close to two hours working to address the second round of snow that fell from Tuesday into Wednesday.

"We are just running out of places to put it, hopefully, the city is going to come out and take some of it away," said Burch, "work is easier than this," he added with a laugh.

Sean Mickey James Cuddihy of Clio Avenue says the South Buffalo community has come together to dig out from this week's lake effect snow storm.

"It's just exhausting," said James Cuddihy who has lived in South Buffalo his entire life, "this was all cleared out yesterday. Everybody chipped in, then I woke up this morning, and another three feet of snow."

Sean Mickey Kevin Crowley of South Buffalo takes a break from cleaning a sidewalk on Clio Avenue to speak with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo

"It's been nothing but moving snow for the last couple of hours," said Kevin Crowley, who was cleaning a sidewalk on Clio Avenue, "We could have raked our lawn on Christmas this year, we are paying for it now here in January. Welcome to beautiful South Buffalo," Crowley added with a smile.