'A little more breathing room': Buffalo Pro Soccer connects with community as stadium search continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Pro Soccer is keeping Western New Yorkers in the conversation as they work to bring professional soccer to the Queen City, hosting a community Q&A session at Larkin Square, where fans shared their hopes and questions about the future team.

The event came two weeks after the club abandoned plans to build a stadium at the former Medaille Sports Complex in South Buffalo, due to concerns about the nearby PVS Chemicals facility. The setback has pushed the team's debut to 2027, but has not dampened enthusiasm from local soccer supporters.

"It's to give everybody who's interested in learning more a brief update on everything, but really the main purpose of these is to engage with the people who are clearly interested and care about what we're doing here to make sure that we're building this in a way that is reflective of them," said Peter Marlette, Buffalo Pro Soccer president.

The organization is committed to finding the right location for a 10,000-seat modular stadium that could eventually expand to 15,000 seats. While Marlette indicated the Cobblestone District in Downtown Buffalo remains under consideration, he emphasized they are exploring multiple options.

"It had one issue that we couldn't get around and now we have 12 more months and the timeline is no longer, you know, a major deciding factor in what site we pick. We have a little more breathing room and we're going to use it to make the right choice," Marlette said.

For lifelong soccer fans like Al Zarcone, the prospect of professional soccer in Buffalo makes perfect sense given the city's strong interest in the sport.

"In Buffalo, we are one of the top cities for English Premier League viewership. So, I think bringing a team at this level is a natural fit," Zarcone said.

His son AJ, who plays soccer for Canisius University, sees the potential impact on youth development in the region.

"I'm super excited. Being a local soccer player, it can almost be a goal in the future. It definitely gives the ability for growth in the area because young kids will go to the game and then they'll want to join soccer, so it just makes it even bigger, locally," AJ Zarcone said.

The community engagement session also revealed interest in women's professional soccer, with fans like Dina Rizzotto hoping Buffalo's soccer future includes opportunities for female athletes.

"I have three kids and they play. We have actually taken them to New York to see a professional women's game. I've been to Toronto for a game. We just got back from Cincinnati. I'm here today because I'm excited to learn more about what they are going to do and also in the hopes of getting a women's team," Rizzotto said.