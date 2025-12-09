BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 'Tis the season for rock salt, but did you ever stop and think about the runoff into our lakes, rivers and groundwater? The New York DEC has launched the "Don’t Be Salty, New York" to encourage you not to overuse rock salt.

I learned the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is already tracking salty discharge into our waterways.

"But you do have to think about what you're putting on the land will eventually lead to our waterways," said Elizabeth Cute, senior program manager, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.

WKBW Scajaquada Creek, Buffalo.

The Don't Be Salty campaign said it only takes one teaspoon of salt to contaminate five gallons of drinking water.

The campaign reminds you that winter road salt often contaminates our waterways and poses a threat to our drinking water sources.

"It would have a big impact on our human health," Cute explained. "If it gets into the pipes, it can corrode metal and introduce new contaminants into the water source as well."

WKBW Elizabeth Cute, senior program manager, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.

I met with Cute, who told me they recently began the process of testing five local streams. Some samples were taken this fall, but more samples will be taken in early spring.

"We did see that the higher levels of chloride were in March after the road salt had been applied, and in theory, had run off into our waterways," she said. "So, the science is kind of backing up what we expected to see."

WKBW Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper sampling.

Along with threatening our drinking water, it also harms plants and wildlife. But using road and rock salt helps keep us safe in our icy, snowy winter months.

So, how much salt should you use if you’re treating your driveways or your sidewalks outside your home or business?

WATCH: 'A little can go a long way': Reminding you road salt can be harmful to WNY waterways

'A little can go a long way': Reminding you road salt can be harmful to WNY waterways

"Think about how much you're applying, right? A little can go a long way," Cute said. "Treating before the snow is coming. Really scraping the ice away with the shovel so that maybe you don't need to apply as much road salt."

But remember, the rock salt only works if the temperature is above 15 degrees. You should also remove excess salt after the ice melts, so it doesn't contaminate lawns, storm drains or ditches.