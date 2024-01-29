'A little bit earlier this year': Pothole season underway in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's something most of us have already experienced firsthand while on the road, pothole season in Western New York is already off and running.

"It seems like it's here a little bit earlier this year," says Dan Fisher, Emergency Road Service Dispatch Manager with AAA of Western and Central New York. "Seems like we really got that January thaw this year, and just knowing how potholes start with that freeze and thaw,"

AAA of Western and Central New York responds to thousands of tire-related calls each month and says that one of the biggest culprits is potholes.

In fact, in 2022 nearly 2 in 10 drivers had to get their vehicles repaired after hitting a pothole. The average cost of repair was over $400 and prices continue to rise.

"We are seeing repair prices up again this year," says Fisher. "So tires can be $100, $300, or even $500 depending on your vehicle, and if there is significant or even insignificant suspension damage you could be up into the thousands."

7 News spent Monday morning driving through the Queen City looking for potholes, with you, the 7 News viewer, pointing us to several troubled spots.

"We had crews out on Saturday," says Nathan Marton, Commissioner of Public Works for the City of Buffalo, "We've been out a lot. We are hitting those proactively but we want to be responsive to the community"

And you can help.

If you see a pothole you are asked to call the city's Call and Resolution Center at 311. Commissioner Marton says the goal is to have any pothole addressed within 48 hours of it being reported.

"We have a budget every year for potholes, we have teams dedicated for potholes every year, we will do blitzes," says Marton, "It is a priority for us. Snow is a priority for clearing, potholes are a priority for repairing."

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo also reached out to Erie County about the early pothole season and received the following statement from Bill Geary, Commissioner, Erie County Department of Public Works.

"Erie County has a complaint line and utilizes all forms of social media to report issues and concerns. We have a well-trained staff out on the roads evaluating and prioritizing the filling of potholes. The freeze thaw cycle we just experienced following the extreme winter weather was the major culprit as large amounts of water leached in the road base and then froze, causing some roads to break apart."

If you would like to contact Erie County about a pothole complaint you are asked to send an email to potholes@erie.gov or by calling 716-858-7966.

