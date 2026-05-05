'A desire to build community': Tapestry Charter School in Buffalo celebrates 25-year milestone

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Tapestry Charter School, on Great Arrow Drive in north Buffalo, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this week, marking a quarter-century of academic success and community engagement for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Founded in 2001, Tapestry was one of the first charter schools to open in Buffalo, giving city school parents a different educational option. The school is known for its innovative programs and dynamic curriculum focused on the "whole child."

"It's really amazing. It's really a testament to the people that have been here for so long that really had a vision for what was possible in education in Buffalo," Esposito said.

WKBW Sign outside Tapestry Charter School on Great Arrow Drive in north Buffalo.

Esposito said its founding philosophy still drive its success today.

"We're a school that believes in things like social, emotional learning, authentic, real-world learning, arts, athletics," Esposito explained. "We really invest in all the things that we know our parents love — brought a lot of success to our school."

WKBW Tapestry Charter School Executive Director Jeremy Esposito.

"I think they have what it takes," school parent Kacie Liwosz said.

That approach has resonated with families. Tapestry school parent Kacie Liwosz has one son in second grade and another who will start Kindergarten in the fall.

"I'm most thankful for being a Tapestry school parent because they have such a drive, such a desire to build community," Liwosz said.

WKBW Kacie Liwosz, Tapestry parent.

Liwosz said she is also looking forward to what lies ahead for her children at the school.

"Really learns all these activities, team building, social, emotional things like that," she said. "I'm excited for him to continue with that through the cohort model when they get bigger."

WKBW Tapestry classroom.

Students tell me the sense of community is what makes the school stand out. Cache Armstrong, a high school student, said the school's size makes a difference.

"I really like the community, and it's like a small school, so you really feel like you know everybody here," he said.

Payton Parker, another student, said support goes beyond the classroom.

"They help you if you ask," Parker said. "Even if you don't ask, they'll check up on you from time to time."

WKBW High school students, Cache Armstrong and Payton Parker.

Danielle Neal tells me her teachers make her feel valued.

"All of my teachers make me feel welcome," Neal said. "They make me feel like I'm heard, especially when I don't understand something."

For Justice Kaufman, the school's pull was strong enough to bring him back after briefly leaving.

"I've actually been here since Kindergarten, and then I left freshman year to go to a different high school, and I came right back because I loved it so much," he said.

WKBW Students Justice Kaufman & Danielle Neal.

A celebration will be held on Thursday night, bringing together the past and present of Tapestry Charter School.

WATCH: 'A desire to build community': Tapestry Charter School in Buffalo celebrates 25-year milestone

'A desire to build community': Tapestry Charter School in Buffalo celebrates 25-year milestone

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