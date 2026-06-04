BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Mark's School is expanding in North Buffalo, with construction now underway to convert a vacant rectory building into new educational space.

The school is thriving, with enrollment at about 400 students. Principal Maureen Rudzinski said the expansion is taking place inside the rectory building because the school and church property at Woodward Avenue and Amherst Street is landlocked.

"This historic building will give us the space that we need to expand classrooms and make more learning space for the kids," Rudzinski said.

WATCH: 'A bright light for the community': St. Mark's School expanding campus

'A bright light for the community': St. Mark's School expanding campus

The renovated building includes 5 new classrooms, 2 office spaces, and will also house the music program.

This is phase one of a $1.25 million project. Phase one is estimated to cost $500,000, with $350,000 raised already.

The long-term vision for the building includes housing the school's youngest students.

"The eventual goal is to have this be an early childhood center, and to put all of our little people over here," she said.

WKBW Future classroom.

Rudzinski said the project is a positive sign.

"It's a bright light for the community, for our parish especially," Rudzinski said.

WKBW Principal Maureen Rudzinski, St. Mark School.

While some private schools struggle with enrollment, I asked Rudzinski what she attributes growth to.

"I think families are craving community, and also the value of a Catholic education," Rudzinski replied.

WKBW St. Mark rectory building to be used for school expansion.

I spoke with five 7th-grade students who told me they're excited about the expansion and shared what makes St. Mark's special to them.

"The community is really great, the education is also really great, and everyone here is really nice," Bond said.

"I've been here since I was like, in Kindergarten, so I'm used to it, and I like that I know everyone and where everything is," Emma Korangy said.

"If you're having a rough day, someone's always there to help you, and it's just that everyone knows everyone. It's great," Reagan Hornung said.

"All the people are super nice here. All the teachers are pretty smart and help us get through the year," Ian Cavanaugh said.

WKBW St. Mark's 7th graders.

Rudzinski said the expansion project should be ready by next school year.

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