'A big blessing': Buffalo pastor bringing new homeless shelter to Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Homeless shelters in Buffalo are constantly full and these days a lot of people are living on the streets.

There's a solution on its way to Downtown Buffalo, coming from someone who helps feed the homeless every week.

"I really try to get other people to come out here to see this could be you and I. A lot of people are one paycheck away from being homeless," said Pastor Taylor Mckelphin.

New York State just signed off on her shelter that she's calling the Freedom Found Center.

"Not just a shelter just to be like, oh you can come sleep, but something where they can be better and grow from, somewhere they can get the help they need," said Mckelphin.

Taylor Mckelphin The goal is for the Freedom Found Center to open before winter

She runs Taylor's Harvest outside the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, giving away food, clothes and spiritual healing.

"It's a big blessing," said Jai Drayton, a woman experiencing homelessness.

Drayton chooses to live with friends, she says she doesn't feel safe at shelters, but she would at Pastor Taylor's.

"That will be so wonderful for a lot of people down here, because it's so many stipulations for the shelters they have here," said Drayton. "So for another one to actually open that doesn't have those stipulations that will actually help you, that's a good thing."

Now, she's looking at locations in Downtown Buffalo, the goal is to open before the winter.

In the meantime, she needs donations and volunteers to help her at the library on Sundays at 11:45 a.m.