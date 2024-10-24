'A beautiful music venue': The Caz in South Buffalo offers unique pairing of live entertainment and dining

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you love live music and entertainment, there is a new go-to destination now open in South Buffalo.

The Caz, located at 2221 Seneca Street, sits inside a stunning fully restored historic bank and offers concert-goers a unique combination of live entertainment and dining.

"We are trying to do something really special here, not just with the ambiance, but offerings you can't find anywhere else," says Jake Schneider, majority owner of The Caz. "Our dinner and show is something that really will be a cornerstone to our business model and so far it's been very well received."

WKBW The Caz, Buffalo's newest live entertainment venue, is working through its soft opening at 2221 Seneca Street.

WKBW A look inside The Caz in South Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo talks with developer and architect Jake Schneider about his latest project The Caz.

The Caz boasts a full kitchen, two full bars, a large stage for musicians, a modern green room, a state-of-the-art sound system, and a full production facility. A second-floor mezzanine adds the space allowing up to 300 concertgoers to enjoy a wide variety of music.

"I want this place to become an iconic venue in America," said Scheider. "I want people to say, 'Have you been to The Caz?' It's a beautiful music venue.'"