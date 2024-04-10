5/14 Memorial Commission holds first official public meeting, 3 finalists were formally announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 5/14 Memorial Commission held its first public meeting Tuesday night.

The meetings have been held but not necessarily open to the public.

Late last month, the Commission on Open Government rendered an opinion explaining the memorial commission is a public body that is required to hold all of its meetings in compliance with the open meetings law.

All of this, after the 7 News i-Team started raising questions about how transparent the commission actually is.

At the meeting, 7News' Pheben Kassahun spoke with the commission chair of the 5/14 Memorial, a board member who is also a survivor of the tops shooting and a concerned community member.

Each shared their sentiments about the public meeting and their vision for the community, as the survivors and community heals from the tragic event.

The 5/14 Memorial Commission meeting was held at Rich Products Corporate Tuesday afternoon.

While it was the first public meeting the board, which consists of ten members, wanted to ensure transparency moving forward.

"Now that we are going to be following the public meeting laws, it's not that we didn't want to but privacy is my main concern for the families and for those on the commission," 5/14 Commission Chair Reverend Mark Blue said. "There's a lot of consoling and there are times where it's emotional and I wouldn't want that to be on camera for anyone because of the sensitivity in nature of what we're doing."

During the meeting, it was stated there were 20 submissions and the three finalists were formally announced.

Samples of their work can be found on the City of Buffalo's website, under 5/14 Memorial Commission.

The submission date for the three finalists is April 22.

During that time, the finalists can enhance or change their plans for the memorial's design.

The finalists will present their work during an executive session to the board members on April 29.

That is when they will then vote publicly.

"Nothing can restore the loss that our community and that the families have but our hope is that this can be an opportunity of hope, reflection and also of learning," Rev. Blue said.

Community member Samuel Herbert was one of three people to attend the meeting.

Here is what he hopes comes out of the memorial.

Samuel Herbert said, "Whatever memorial, whatever is built[needs] to represent those ten individuals who lost their lives simply because of the color of their skin."

Fragrance Harris Stanfield is a board member for the 5/14 Memorial Commission.

"I was asked to be on the board because I've been involved because this is is my life now," 5/14 Memorial Commission board member Fragrance Harris Stanfield said. "Being involved helps with the healing process and that's important for me and Zeneta and family members who are on the board as well."

Aside from working at Tops, she works as an educator within Buffalo Public Schools.

She said the educational aspect for the memorial is imperative.

"We need to identify that this was racially motivated, so there's going to be something related to that as a part of this memorial but I think we don't want to go so deep down the rabbit hole of racial inequality, that we lose the concept that there were people who were there. People whose lives will never be the same."