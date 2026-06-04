BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 100 law enforcement officers traded in badges for running shoes Thursday.

The officers celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise awareness for Special Olympics athletes.

Organizers of the Law Enforcement Torch Run said it is one of the most important fundraising efforts supporting Special Olympics athletes across New York State.

"People with intellectual disabilities are the most underserved population that we have," Erica Raepple, senior director of development for Special Olympics New York, said.

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The Flame of Hope ended its journey in downtown Buffalo, from the NFTA Transit Police Department Headquarters to the FBI Headquarters. The torch symbolizes inclusion, acceptance and opportunity for Special Olympics athletes.

"They're carrying that Flame of Hope, they're raising funds for us, they're jumping in Lake Erie," Raepple said. "They're supporting our athletes, they're giving them the medals they earned. It's such an important partnership because our athletes know they have somebody to count on."

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Thursday's run also honored two fallen FBI Buffalo employees, Special Agent William M. Fallon and Investigative Specialist Leah Bellitto - whose service and dedication continue to inspire those participating in the event.

Fallon died 13 years ago from cardiac arrest, but his family says his legacy remains strong within the law enforcement community.

"It's quite the honor today that we're part of the FBI and law enforcement family, and his legacy lives on," Nancy Fallon, his wife, said. "It touches our hearts just to be back here with the Special Olympics team and FBI Buffalo."

WATCH: 40th annual Torch Run honors fallen officers while supporting Special Olympics athletes

40th annual Torch Run honors fallen officers while supporting Special Olympics athletes

Acting Special Agent in Charge Brendan Dunford said the event highlights the lasting bonds shared among members of law enforcement and their families.

"It's a family, and it remains a family even when you're off the job," Dunford said. "This is great because it shows we'll always be a family and we'll always be here for you, whether you're here or not."

As runners crossed the finish line outside FBI Headquarters, the event celebrated not only 40 years of the Law Enforcement Torch Run but also a continued commitment to supporting Special Olympics athletes and honoring the legacies of those who served their communities.