4 people arrested after attempting to unlawfully enter U.S. on freight train

Family demands justice in CBP fatal shooting on Tohono O’odham Nation
Posted at 10:49 AM, Mar 14, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested three men and one woman who tried to unlawfully enter the United States on a freight train coming from Canada.

On Tuesday, agents say they saw four people jumping off of the train on the International Railroad Bridge in the City of Buffalo.

Authorities say all four were undocumented people. The woman and two men are from India and the third man is from the Dominican Republic.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the three men left the woman behind after she got an injury following a foot pursuit.

Erie County Sheriff's Office deputies provided aid to the women. After that treatment, she was transported to a medical center.

All three men are being processed for removal and are currently at the Batavia Federal Detention Facility.

The woman is still at the local medical center awaiting more treatment.

