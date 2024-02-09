U.S. Customs and Border Protection addressing Youngstown neighbors' concerns over illegal border crossings

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of people from the Town of Porter and the Village of Youngstown expressed their concerns Thursday night about the uptick in illegal border crossings.

7 news reporter Yoselin Person spoke with Youngstown Estates resident Todd Schwartz who says he lives by the Lower Niagara River.

“We see law enforcement up and down the river all the time. They do a great job,” Schwartz says. “I don’t have concerns that the people are going to come and do me harm in my neighborhood.”

Others who won’t go on camera say they want the government to put an end to it.

“I'm not worried about this,” Schwartz says. “Because you will drive yourself crazy worrying about it saying every time you ride down the road there is somebody coming up the river bank and gonna get you.”

Niagara Falls Border Patrol Brady Waikel says earlier they arrested five people.

One was pregnant, and the other was a teenager.

“And the rafts are not safe. It is very dangerous. We’re talking about twenty-degree weather, and if somebody ends up in that water,” Waikel says. “It’ll last in a matter of minutes now when you factor in pregnant females and young kids now that to me just raises that risk.”

Waikel says ten thousand people were arrested last year along the Northern Border.

This year that figure increased by 125 percent.

“So within the Buffalo sector we’re up about 160 percent, and my station alone is about four hundred percent,” he says.

New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt is determined to do something about the illegal crossings.

“Introducing a bill that will change the sanctuary policy of New York, the governor had plenty of time to change that executive order. She hasn’t,” Ortt says. “So we’re going to try and do legislation to change that policy where local law enforcement will no longer be precluded from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.”

And for the neighbors of Youngstown Border Patrol is saying not to worry.

“The neighborhood overall is still safe. If you see something, say something,” Waikel says. “Call 911, and we have an eight hundred number that you can call.”