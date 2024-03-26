25-mile solidarity walk aims to help a Buffalo man get his family out of Gaza

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Once the sun goes down, Hasan Abuolba is grateful to break his fast during this Ramadan with his sister.

For months, his sisters and Mother were in Gaza, living through the Israel-Hamas war. He says they were living in a storage container with dozens of others, waiting hours in line for water.

His mother and other sisters are now in Egypt, trying to get to WNY, but he has more family to help.

Hasan Abuolba Abuolba's mother and sisters are in Egypt, waiting to come to WNY



"I have cousins still in Gaza I'm trying to get them out and the rest of my family. Anything to help them get out of Gaza and that situation is not easy at all," said Abuolba.

Abuolba has lived in WNY since 2014, seeking asylum in Rochester and moving to Buffalo three years ago. He's been fighting for months to get his family to join him in the U.S., but it can be difficult and expensive.

Once his TikTok video went viral and people started donating to his GoFundMe page.

He has another GoFundMe Page to help his cousins that has not yet met its goal. He's hoping an event coming up this weekend will help.

"There's a global movement, a Gaza ceasefire pilgrimage movement, I saw other cities doing it and I thought I really want to do that here," said Lindsay Acker, Organizer of Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage Buffalo.

Mikayla Hyman The walk will follow the river from Buffalo to Niagara Falls



The plan is to walk 25 miles from Niagara Square to Niagara Falls on Saturday, March 30, the same length as Gaza's coastline. She feels the Christian church has been absent in the movement for ceasefire and says it's important to do this during Holy Week.

"In such an important time we need to be speaking up and walking in our values," said Acker.

Quite literally. The walk is expected to take just over 12 hours. There will be prayer, singing and rest along the way. She says all are welcome and people can walk for as much or as little as they want.

Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage Buffalo Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage Homepage



The goal is to raise awareness, call for ceasefire and money through donations. Money raised will be split three ways, to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, the Refugee Alliance International and to Abuolba's GoFundMe page to rescue his family.

The walk starts at 6:30am in Niagara Square and will finish around 7:45pm.

To sign up for the walk, click here. They also need volunteers to drive people back and help serve food, to sign up to volunteer, click here. To donate to the Jewish Federations of North America, click here.