196-year-old piano shop to close in Getzville

GETZVILLE (WKBW) — One of Western New York's oldest businesses is set to close after the new year.

Denton, Cottier and Daniels made the announcement on its website Saturday night. The piano and organ company says it has been serving the region since 1827.

The Getzville store will officially close January 2, 2024. The announcement says the shop will be open every day through then, with the exception of December 17 and Christmas Day.

The owners say they must clear the shop of all pianos. Artwork, sheet music, and furniture will also be for sale.