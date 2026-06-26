BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Federal and local law enforcement announced 13 arrests Friday as part of Operation Blue Falls, a major drug and gun trafficking investigation targeting neighborhoods across the Buffalo Niagara region.

The arrests stem from a joint operation with state and local partners, along with the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force. Those arrested are from Buffalo, Cheektowaga and Lancaster.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District, Michael DiGiacomo, announced the results on Friday at a news conference.

WATCH: 13 arrested in Buffalo area during Operation Blue Falls drug and gun bust

13 arrested in Buffalo area during Operation Blue Falls drug and gun bust

On Wednesday morning, more than 200 agents and officers executed search and arrest warrants at targeted locations across the region.

Special Agent in Charge Allen Davis said significant quantities of drugs and weapons were seized throughout the investigation.

"Over the course of this investigation, FBI Buffalo and our partner seized various quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and other illegal drugs," Davis said. "We seized two drug presses, two handguns, one rifle, ammunition and seven money counters used by this violent organization to perpetuate their crimes."

WKBW FBI Buffalo Special Agent in Charge Allen Davis.

Raids happened on West Avenue and Connecticut Street. DiGiacomo said the operation spanned multiple communities.

"They were delivering, distributing, another one was on Cleveland Drive in Cheektowaga and another one was on Sweeney Street in North Tonawanda. There's no one designated area," DiGiacomo said. "They are not afraid to take their business into all parts of our community."

Other Buffalo streets included Arden, Hastings, LaSalle, Harriett and Hertel Avenues. Davis said Operation Blue Falls is part of a broader initiative called Operation Summer Heat, and that more enforcement action is expected in the coming months.

"Our common goal is to crush violent crime," Davis noted. "Over the next three months, FBI Buffalo will search resources alongside our federal, state and local partners to identify, investigate and arrest violent criminals that threaten the safety of our communities."

WKBW Two Buffalo streets were the sites of raids.

Officials also noted that the northern border plays a role in local drug trafficking.

"The northern border is a border that is a high priority for both my office here in the Western District and the department in general," DiGiacomo said. "We understand, based upon the number of points of entry, we have here that that is a great access point for people to try to break over from Canada here into our backyard."

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