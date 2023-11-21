$125K given to Child and Family Services thanks to Rachael Warrior Foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Five years after the daughter of Mark and Lauri Wierzbicki was murdered, her parents have continued to keep her legacy alive and hope to save domestic violence victim.

Child and Family Services hosted a gathering to unveil a permanent fixture in their walls, all in the name of keeping Rachael's story alive.

A plaque was unveiled to recognize the rebuilding of the Rachael Warrior Foundation, given to Buffalo's Child and Family Services' Haven House for domestic violence resources.

"I hope they remember Rachel and the light she brought, and that nobody should be able to take that light from anybody else," Rachael's dad Mark Wierzbicki said.

A $125,000 endowment was gifted to Child and Family Services, over the span of five years, at its Buffalo.

The money is to increase resources towards domestic violence prevention.

Child and Family Services CEO and President Elizabeth McPartland told Pheben Kassahun, "When people through Child and Family Services, we hope they become aware of Rachel's Legacy, and it instills hope and helps them understand that there are so many people. A big community that is here to help them through the domestic violence they might be experiencing."

Monday, November 27th marks five years since Rachael Wierzbicki's death.

Her family said she died from domestic violence.

Her ex-boyfriend Shane Casado, was accused of fatally shooting her on Edson Street in South Buffalo, back in 2018.

In October 2021, a jury acquitted Casado of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in her shooting death.

Erie County DA John Flynn shared his thoughts on the jury's decision that same day.

"I think his story is ridiculous. I start with that right there. His story that he was justified in shooting her. This girl who was was considerably shorter, smaller than him is going to somehow threaten him is ridiculous," Erie County DA John Flynn said.

Her parents created the Rachael Warrior Foundation in her honor.

"It's the silent epidemic. It's the silent shame of America. It's a problem that everyone needs to address, in some way, shape or form. If you're in a relationship like that, we know it's hard to get out. We just want to be there, so let's support," Wierzbicki said.

A small gathering was held at Child and Family Services Center on Delaware, where her favorite drink, Crystal Light, was served, along with cheesecake which was her favorite dessert.

"The tagline 'Tears to bubbles' is that maybe we can take someone's tears and they can see this. They'll know somebody is out there and that there is a possibility for a bright future, and that they can get out and escape," Wierzbicki said.