Buffalo Zoo fundraiser lets public pay $1 to vote on new lion cub names

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo is looking for your help naming the two new African lion cubs!

The cubs were born to mother Lusaka and father Tiberius on March 7, 2021, one is a boy and the other is a girl.

Zoo staff has selected six names, three for each cub, for the community to vote on.

Girl Names

1. Dahlia meaning “gentle” in Swahili.

2. Zahra meaning “flower” in Swahili.

3. Zawadi meaning “gift” in Swahili.

Boy Names

1. Augustus is the middle name of the Roman Emperor, Tiberius.

2. Khari meaning “king” like in Swahili.

3. Neo meaning “gift” in Swahili.

The zoo says each vote is $1 and you can cast as many votes as you'd like here and the winning names will be announced next week when the cubs make their public debut. The proceeds of the fundraiser will benefit the Buffalo Zoo and the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Lion SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) Program to aid in African lion conservation efforts.