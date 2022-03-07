Buffalo Worm Works: the home of more than a million Western New York worms

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four years ago, Myles Stubblefield was a dog trainer with a problem.

"Dog poop. When you have a dog training business and have 16 dogs running around at any point, it can really pile up. We didn't know what to do. We tried hot composting, but that didn't really work in Buffalo," said Stubblefield - the owner of K9 Vision Inc. - a dog training company based in Tonawanda.

When looking for answers, the company searched for ways to accelerate the composting process - to get rid of the waste in a safe way.

"To solve our problem we got worms. Thousands of worms, to break down the poop in a compost. Everything stemmed from there," said Stubblefield.

K9 Vision Inc. now shares its space with Stubblefield's next venture, Buffalo Worm Works.

"The goal of Worm Works is to help the environment. We use worms to create castings, in other words, fertilizer. It is extremely good for our plants, and therefore good for us. Its all full circle," said Stubblefield.

The "Worm Farm" has more than a million worms that break down waste (food waste, foliage, etc.) and excrete the remnants. Those remnants are sifted through - and create the base for the organic, all-natural fertilizer.

"Now that we have so many worms working every day, our big need is more waste," said John Tarrant, the company's COO.

Buffalo Worm Works has already partnered with local bar and restaurant Jack Rabbit, who supplies their food waste to feed the worms and later turn the waste into fertilizer. The farm has also partnered with other florists.

"We want your trash. If you have waste and want to get rid of it, we will help you," said Stubblefield.

If you'd like to donate your waste, you can via the companies website - Buffalo Worm Works. The group is also actively looking for other businesses to get involved and commit to sharing their waste.