Buffalo woman sentenced to probation after vandalism at The Terrace at Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane announced that 40-year-old Stacy M. Matthews of Buffalo was sentenced Thursday in Buffalo City Court to three years of probation after vandalism at The Terrace at Delaware Park.

According to the DA, on October 16, 2025, Matthews drove six juveniles under her care to a business on Lincoln Parkway, and the juveniles, between the ages of 10 and 16, intentionally vandalized outdoor furniture and windows, causing approximately $2,000 in damage to the property.

"The defendant, being charged with the care and custody of a child less than 18 years old, failed or refused to exercise reasonable control of such children to prevent them from becoming juvenile delinquents," the DA said.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

In May, Matthews pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

A final stay away order of protection was issued on behalf of the property owner.

7 News spoke with Mike Shatzel, co-owner of The Terrace at Delaware Park, where the vandalism occurred, last October.

"It's just disturbing that people have nothing better to do than come and just destroy things," Shatzel said in October.

You can watch our previous story below.

WATCH: The Terrace at Delaware Park vandalized multiple times over the last two weeks